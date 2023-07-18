NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 14: A bride and groom pose for wedding photos along the East River at South Street Seaport, March 14, 2019 in New York City. Mayor …
NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 14: A bride and groom pose for wedding photos along the East River at South Street Seaport, March 14, 2019 in New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio has unveiled a $10 billion plan to extend the Lower Manhattan coastline by up to two city blocks to guard against rising sea levels and other effects of climate change. The city will seek federal and state funding as well as potential private investments to finance the ambitious project.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)