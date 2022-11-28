SAN ANSELMO, CA – NOVEMBER 27: In this photo illustration, an ad seen on the Best Buy website for a Cyber Monday sale is displayed on laptop computers on…
SAN ANSELMO, CA – NOVEMBER 27: In this photo illustration, an ad seen on the Best Buy website for a Cyber Monday sale is displayed on laptop computers on November 27, 2017 in San Anselmo, California. Cyber Monday will likely be the biggest shopping day in U.S. e-commerce history with an expected $6.6 billion in sales. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
SAN ANSELMO, CA – NOVEMBER 27: In this photo illustration, an ad seen on the Best Buy website for a Cyber Monday sale is displayed on laptop computers on…
SAN ANSELMO, CA – NOVEMBER 27: In this photo illustration, an ad seen on the Best Buy website for a Cyber Monday sale is displayed on laptop computers on November 27, 2017 in San Anselmo, California. Cyber Monday will likely be the biggest shopping day in U.S. e-commerce history with an expected $6.6 billion in sales. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)