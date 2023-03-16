ORLANDO, FLORIDA – MARCH 16: Garrett Hien #13 of the Furman Paladins celebrates after scoring against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half in…
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – MARCH 16: Garrett Hien #13 of the Furman Paladins celebrates after scoring against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – MARCH 16: Garrett Hien #13 of the Furman Paladins celebrates after scoring against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half in…
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – MARCH 16: Garrett Hien #13 of the Furman Paladins celebrates after scoring against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)