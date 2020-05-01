The John Williams NewsClick: College sports fame and $$$

FILE – In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Arkansas guard Jimmy Whitt Jr. plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. As thousands of college athletes and coaches across the country try to adjust after the sudden suspensions of entire seasons of competition and perhaps more so the camaraderie of daily practices, training sessions and team meals, communication specialists and mental health professionals are encouraging those involved to allow these young men and women to go through the stages of grieving as needed. At Arkansas, the athletic department is keeping tabs on every student-athlete at all times through a detailed spreadsheet, when someone is on the move, they all know. So, when men’s basketball player Jimmy Whitt returns home to Columbia, Missouri, in the coming days, his coaches will monitor his movements by checking in until he reports he has safely made it. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)