The John Williams NewsClick: Ban indoor dining?

People eat outside of a restaurant in Skokie, Ill., Thursday, June 18, 2020. Chicago restaurants could welcome diners for indoor dining as early as July 1. That’s when the city could enter into the next phase of its pandemic recovery plan, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health. All social distancing, face covering, and other guidelines will be followed. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)