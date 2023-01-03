LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 17: A group takes part in a high energy barbell class just after midnight at an indoor group exercise studio at Park Road Pools &…
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 17: A group takes part in a high energy barbell class just after midnight at an indoor group exercise studio at Park Road Pools & Fitness on May 17, 2021 in London, England. For the first time since December, indoor exercise classes are able to resume at the fitness centre. The class will operate in line with government safety guidelines with those planning to visit required to book and pay online and arrive ready to exercise. From May 17, a wide raft of changes have been made to the lockdown restrictions, including allowing people in groups of up to 30 to meet outdoors, hotels can accept guests, and pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants serving customers indoors. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
