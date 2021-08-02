The John Williams NewsClick: Are you rooting for Simone Biles?

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) -- About 70% of adults 18-and-over have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But that's not the case for students who are heading back to in-person classes this fall, and there is concern about the delta variant and low vaccination rates among eligible students.

Mary Wall, a senior policy adviser for the White Hous COVID-19 response team, said the vaccination rate among students is "still in the high 30% for age 12 to 15 nationwide, and for age 16 to 17 it's in the high 40s."