The John Williams NewsClick: Are you rooting for Simone Biles?

NewsClick
Posted: / Updated:

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

NewsClick is sponsored by Joint Relief Institute: Safe, non-surgical knee pain relief.

NewsClick is an unscientific survey intended for entertainment purposes only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories