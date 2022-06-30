POTTSTOWN, PA – JULY 04: One-year-old Sorien Faison clutches a U.S. flag while watching a 4th of July parade on July 4, 2021 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Americans…
POTTSTOWN, PA – JULY 04: One-year-old Sorien Faison clutches a U.S. flag while watching a 4th of July parade on July 4, 2021 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Americans are resuming the celebrations of Independence Day as the COVID-19 pandemic lessens in severity. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
POTTSTOWN, PA – JULY 04: One-year-old Sorien Faison clutches a U.S. flag while watching a 4th of July parade on July 4, 2021 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Americans…
POTTSTOWN, PA – JULY 04: One-year-old Sorien Faison clutches a U.S. flag while watching a 4th of July parade on July 4, 2021 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Americans are resuming the celebrations of Independence Day as the COVID-19 pandemic lessens in severity. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)