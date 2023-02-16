SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 1: Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, October…
SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 1: Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, October 1, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 1: Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, October…
SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 1: Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, October 1, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)