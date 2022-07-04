HIGHLAND PARK, IL – JULY 04: First responders take away victims from the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland…
HIGHLAND PARK, IL – JULY 04: First responders take away victims from the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. At least six people were killed and 19 injured, according to published reports. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
HIGHLAND PARK, IL – JULY 04: First responders take away victims from the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland…
HIGHLAND PARK, IL – JULY 04: First responders take away victims from the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. At least six people were killed and 19 injured, according to published reports. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)