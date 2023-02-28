EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JULY 29: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates on the ice before an exhibition game against the St. Louis Blues prior to…
EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JULY 29: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates on the ice before an exhibition game against the St. Louis Blues prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on July 29, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)