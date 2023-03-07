CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 19: Bubba Wallace drives in front of Soldier Field in promotion of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race announcement on July 19, 2022…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 19: Bubba Wallace drives in front of Soldier Field in promotion of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race announcement on July 19, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)