A visitor speaks with employees at the newly-opened Stars Coffee cafe in Moscow, on August 19, 2022. – Stars Coffee, a Russian chain that came to replace …
A visitor speaks with employees at the newly-opened Stars Coffee cafe in Moscow, on August 19, 2022. – Stars Coffee, a Russian chain that came to replace the American Starbucks in Russia after its departure due to the Ukrainian conflict, opened its first restaurant in Moscow for the general public under the slogan “Bucks is gone, the stars have stayed”. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
A visitor speaks with employees at the newly-opened Stars Coffee cafe in Moscow, on August 19, 2022. – Stars Coffee, a Russian chain that came to replace …
A visitor speaks with employees at the newly-opened Stars Coffee cafe in Moscow, on August 19, 2022. – Stars Coffee, a Russian chain that came to replace the American Starbucks in Russia after its departure due to the Ukrainian conflict, opened its first restaurant in Moscow for the general public under the slogan “Bucks is gone, the stars have stayed”. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)