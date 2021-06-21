The John Williams NewsClick: A Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act?

NewsClick
Posted: / Updated:

Members of the Oregon Senate discuss a resolution on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Salem, Ore., urging Congress to enact legislation to begin the process of implementing reparations for African Americans based on slavery and discrimination. The Senate then passed the resolution. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

NewsClick is sponsored by Joint Relief Institute: Safe, non-surgical knee pain relief.

NewsClick is an unscientific survey intended for entertainment purposes only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories