The John Williams NewsClick: 6 mph over will soon cost you $35

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, motorists drive past a sign warning of upcoming traffic cameras in Cleveland. Attorneys for the city of Dayton, Ohio, will urge state Supreme Court justices on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, to reject a requirement that a police officer be present when cameras are used to generate red-light or speeding citations, part of a state law that took effect in 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)