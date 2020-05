New York Magazine Writer Bob Kolker wrote a story about a superintendent of a school district in New Jersey, where a story of fraud was broken by student reporter Rebekah Rombom. The story has been adapted into the movie, “Bad Education,” starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney. Bob talks about how well the movie depicts that story and describes the man who inspired it. Bob’s book, Hidden Valley Road, is a New York Times Bestseller.

