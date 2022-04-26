Sun-Times news columnist Neil Steinberg joins John Williams to explain why Elon Musk buying Twitter is a bad thing. Neil also talks about attorney and Chicago Reader co-owner Len Goodman ending his stalemate with the Chicago Reader staff.
Neil Steinberg: Why Elon Musk buying Twitter is a bad thing
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.