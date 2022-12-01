The great Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg joins John Williams to tell us about two fascinating days in Chicago history from his latest book, “Every G–d— Day: A Highly Selective, Definitely Opinionated, and Alternatingly Humorous and Heartbreaking Historical Tour of Chicago.” A book signing event with Neil Steinberg will be held at Atlas Stationers December 7th (12:00pm – 2:00pm).
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.