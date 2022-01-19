Navigating the Medicare Maze

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

John Williams and Zing Health’s Saadia Selvie in the WGN Studios on January 19th, 2022

Do you have Medicare questions? John Williams sat down with Saadia Selvie, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Zing Health, to help listeners navigate the Medicare maze. What costs and benefits are right for you? What exactly are Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D? What’s the difference between enrollment periods? Tune in and find out!

Zing Health is a groundbreaking tech-enabled insurance company making Medicare Advantage the best it can be for those 65 and over or with long-term disability. It’s easy to get lost in the mix at big insurance companies. If you have any questions regarding your Medicare plan, call 1-844-742-9464 or visit www.WGNMedicare.com

Zing Health Service Area:

Illinois Counties: Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago

Indiana Counties: Allen, Lake, and Marion

Michigan Counties: Genesee, Oakland, and Wayne

