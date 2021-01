A server, second from right, tends to customers in an outdoor dining area at a restaurant in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, June 25, 2020. Indoor dining can reopen with groups of 10 or less, with tables spaced 6-feet apart in seated areas and with standing areas at no more than 25% of capacity. Up until this point, restaurants have put their customers in limited outdoor patio seating. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)