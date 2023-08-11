Former Naperville North student Amara Harris and her attorney, Juan Thomas, join John Williams to talk about a jury in Naperville finding her not liable in a 3-year dispute over a pair of AirPods.
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.