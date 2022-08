Myles Frost, Tony Award-winner for his performance as Michael Jackson in the Broadway musical MJ, joins John Williams to talk about his role playing a musical legend, how he taught himself to play music and sing, the way he was discovered, how uniquely qualified he is to play Michael Jackson, the approach he took while taking on the role, and what he plans on doing next. MJ’s national tour will launch in Chicago next year August 1 – September 2, 2023 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction