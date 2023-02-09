US songwriter Burt Bacharach performs on the Pyramid Stage on the second day of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the…
US songwriter Burt Bacharach performs on the Pyramid Stage on the second day of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, south west England, on June 27, 2015. AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFF (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
US songwriter Burt Bacharach performs on the Pyramid Stage on the second day of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the…
US songwriter Burt Bacharach performs on the Pyramid Stage on the second day of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, south west England, on June 27, 2015. AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFF (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
The great Greg Kot, longtime music critic and co-host of Sound Opinions, joins John Williams to talk about the impact that Burt Bacharach made on popular music. The legendary composer died yesterday at the age of 94.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)