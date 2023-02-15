Jane Light, AARP Executive Council Member, and Chartay Robinson, Associate State Director of Advocacy & Outreach for AARP Northern Illinois, joins John Williams to discuss how they help older voters have access to all the information they need to be able to vote in this municipal election. Listen in while Jane and Chartay emphasize the huge part Chicago voters 50 years or older will play in the outcome of this 2023 municipal election and they also explain where voters can find their easy-to-understand voter guides.

