Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Mr Fix-It Lou Manfredini on getting that water out

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Mr Fix-It Lou Manfredini joins John Williams to give advice on how to solve some of the intense flooding that resulted from the weekend’s storms. He also advises on how to get mold and mildew out.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals