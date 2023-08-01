Mercedes Z. Sheppard, Head of School at Morgan Park Academy on the south side of Chicago, joins John Williams to talk about who attends the school, how their curriculum is different from other schools in the area, the diversity of the student body, and how the school recently concluded their150th year. Also joining John are Class of 2023 Morgan Park Academy graduates Sheridan Harris and Andrew Cabrera who talk about what Morgan Park Academy meant to them.

