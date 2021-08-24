Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Montana State Bureau Chief Holly Michels on a vaccination mandate ban

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Students wearing masks enter Lewis and Clark Middle School for the first day of classes as school Resource Officer George Zorzakis, left, looks on in Billings, Mont. on Monday, August 24, 2020. Public school districts statewide are offering at least some level of in-person instruction, ranging from full-time to a mix of online and classroom learning. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

Montana State Bureau Chief Holly Michels joins John Williams to talk about the state’s ban on a vaccination mandate. That’s as Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduces the possibility here in Chicago.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute

More NewsClick

Popular