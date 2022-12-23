CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 23: A jogger runs along Lake Michigan at sunrise as temperatures hover about -8 degrees on December 22, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 23: A jogger runs along Lake Michigan at sunrise as temperatures hover about -8 degrees on December 22, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Sub-zero temperatures are expected to grip the city for the next couple of days with wind chill temperature dipping as low as -40 degrees. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 23: A jogger runs along Lake Michigan at sunrise as temperatures hover about -8 degrees on December 22, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 23: A jogger runs along Lake Michigan at sunrise as temperatures hover about -8 degrees on December 22, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Sub-zero temperatures are expected to grip the city for the next couple of days with wind chill temperature dipping as low as -40 degrees. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)