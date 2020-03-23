Listen Now
Mega Pros Monday Quiz: Things I Should Know About COVID-19

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Passengers wear suits and face masks to help protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus as they arrive at the Hong Kong airport, Monday, March 23, 2020. For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

This week’s Mega Pros Monday Quiz this week is testing your knowledge on the Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. Plenty of doctors have availed themselves to WGN Radio to answer all our continuous questions. See how you do in comparison to this week’s contestant, Harriett!

1.  Can I get Covid-19 from Sweat?

2.  Can I get it from my pet?

3. Are there FDA approved home test kits for Covid-19?

4.  Under the current stay-at-home rules in Illinois, can dry cleaners stay open?

5.  Can restaurants still offer take-out?

6.  The CDC says these are the three common symptoms of Covid-19. 1. Fever.  2. Cough.  And, 3:

A) Shortness of Breath, B) Body aches, C) Super high cable bills.

7.  Do antibiotics work on coronavirus?

8.  True or False, while washing your hands, touching the wet faucet will ruin everything.

9.  One of the most popular websites to pop-up last week – with over two million users – is a personal online calculator that measures your:

A) Covid-19 risk, B) toilet paper usage, C) Need for certain types of food

10.  Illinois is under a stay at home order until what date?

ANSWERS: 1: No, 2: No, 3: No, 4: Yes, 5: Yes, 6: A, 7: No, 8: True, 9: B, 10: April 7

