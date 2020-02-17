Mega Pros Monday Quiz: President's Day

Today’s Mega Pros Monday Quiz, written by former WGN Radio intern Ryan Morton, challenges listener Ed on his presidential knowledge. Quiz yourself below and compare your smarts to Ed’s!

1. If either Pete Buttigieg or Michael Bloomberg become president, he would join Andrew Johnson, Grover Cleveland, and Calvin Coolidge as the only presidents with what on their résumé?

A. They were home schooled

B) They were mayors first.

2. Which of the following presidents was NOT impeached?

A. Andrew Johnson

B. Richard Nixon

C. Bill Clinton

D. Donald Trump

3. In 1920, Eugene V. Debs of Indiana ran for president for the fifth time, actually earning nearly a million votes while running from his prison cell. A century later, he shares what attribute with candidate Bernie Sanders?

4. If Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, or Michael Bloomberg becomes president, he would immediately become the oldest person to ever serve in that office at the

Ronald Reagan, who was 77 years old when he left office. Ironically, given his philandering reputation, he was the first Boy Scout to become President. He then donated much of his presidential salary to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America, as well as the United Negro College Fund and the Cuban Families Committee.

5. Who is the only president who also served on the U.S. Supreme Court?

A. Thomas Jefferson

B. William Howard Taft

C. Harry S Truman

6. What future president started their honeymoon by taking his new wife to the Michigan-Northwestern football game?

7. What president took his wife mountain climbing, up the Matterhorn, on their honey moon?

8. Their wedding was small – only 15 people in the living room – and they honeymooned on a trip to Mexico with her family, everyone staying in the same hotel.

9. Before taking office, this first couple couple road-tripped to California, through places like Big Sur, Napa, and San Francisco.

10. What president was so committed to public service (a trait he inherited from his presidential father), that after he lost re-election in 1828, he successfully ran for Congress, serving 17 years in the House?

11. The history of America—and the world—might have been completely different if not for a football injury. What future president—a star runningback at West Point—almost lost his Army commission due to a knee injury he suffered during a football game?

ANSWERS: 1: B, 2: B, 3: His age and political affiliation, 4: John F. Kennedy, 5: B, 6: Gerald Ford (the Wolverines won 28-0), 7: Teddy Roosevelt, 8: The Clintons, 9: Barack and Michelle Obama, 10: John Quincy Adams, 11: Dwight D. Eisenhower