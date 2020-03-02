Mega Pros Monday Quiz: Famous Chicago Comedians

On this week’s edition of the Mega Pros Monday Quiz, John puts Chris’s knowledge of Chicago humor to the test. Take the quiz for yourself below.

1. Born in Chicago, he went to Snt. Ignatius, his parents are lawyers and his mom was a law professor at Northwestern. He was an alter boy, studied designs lampshades. He was a drinker at age 13, did cocaine and prescription drugs, then quit cold turkey at age 23.

2. Here’s another Evanston born comic, who grew up in Wilmette. He attended St. Joseph’s grade school and Loyola Academy. He has 8 siblings, one a nun who has traveled the country in a one woman show portraying St. Catherine of Siena. He’s an SNL graduate who’s hit films include Ghostbusters. He was a caddy as a teenager and turned those experiences into a movie. He was arrested on his 20th birthday for trying to smuggle 10 pounds of marijuana through O’Hare.

3. This good Catholic boy went to St Siena in Oak Park, where he lived as a child Then on to St. Ignatius and Loyala University of Chicago. He had a button downed mind and his was the first comedy album to make number one on the Billboard charts. His TV shows bearing name were hits in the 70’s and 80’s. He too has a sister who is a nun.

4. Raised in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago’s west side he went to SIU-Carbondale. He’s done a lot – talk show host, stand up comic, writer for SNL and 30 Rock, even a regular voice on Bojack horseman, but he really turned heads when he started calling out Bill Cosby. Buress addressed Cosby’s legacy of “talk[ing] down” to young black men about their style of dress and lifestyle. Buress criticized the actor’s public moralizing by saying, “Yeah, but you raped women, Bill Cosby, so that kind of brings you down a couple notches.” The audience appeared to respond to Buress’s accusation with incredulity; he encouraged everyone to search for “Bill Cosby rape” on Google when they got home.[

5. She is the funniest thing to come from Plainfield, Il. In 2015 she launched her own clothing line for plus-sized women. Her cousins include a player in the women’s NBA and model/acress jenny McCarthy. These days she is ranked as the highest paid actress in the world.

6. This comic actress was born in Evergreen Park, Raised in Dolton, went to Illinois State. She’s a lesbian, deaf in one ear and an atheist. And tall, 6’ tall. Was she better in the Glee, the Marvelous Mrs. Mazel, or one of those funny movies like Best in Show or A Mighty Wind.

7. This comedy giant went to Wheaton Central North and College of Dupage. He was a star on SNL from 1975-1979 and in 1975 he made his first and most famous film. Animal House. Unless you say it was The Blues Brothers. It surely isn’t 1941.

ANSWERS: 1: John Mulaney, 2: Bill Murray, 3: Bob Newhart, 4: Hannibal Buress, 5: Melissa McCarthy, 6: Jane Lynch, 7: John Belushi