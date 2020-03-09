Mega Pros Monday Quiz: College Basketball

Virginia guard Braxton Key fights for a loose ball with Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens, right, during the first half in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

March Madness begins this weekend. John puts Scott’s college basketball knowledge to the test on this week’s Mega Pros Monday Quiz. See how your knowledge compares!

1. This team had the conference player of the year last year and the year before. Of 350 Division 1 teams in America, 314 shoot free throws better than them – in the last game, an overtime loss, they missed 13 of 27 attempts. America loves this team’s famous 100-year-old fan.

2. The U of I is the only Illinois school to have won more games than this school. They just clinched their second consecutive NCAA tournament birth.

3. The New York Knicks have won the NBA championship only twice, in 1970 and 1973, led by Walt Frazier, an alumnus of this Illinois basketball program.

4. They have the national distinction of earning the most National Invitation Tournament berths (14) without making the semifinals, and also have the longest NCAA Tournament drought (21 years and counting) in the Missouri Valley Conference. Their last NCAA appearance was in 1997 when they made it to the second round; one-time Bulls coach Doug Collins is an alum.

5. They’ve only been to the NCAA tournament once and when they did they won their first round game before losing to #1 Gonzaga.

6. The were pretty good this year, 11-7 and first place in their conference division. Their most famous player may be Kenny Battle who played here before transferring to the University of Illinois.

7. The most recent Illinois Mr. Basketball to play for an Illinois school, Charlie Moore is the starting point guard for this Big East team.

ANSWERS:

1. Loyola, 21-11

2. Bradley

3. SIU-Carbondale

4. ISU

5. NU

6. NIU

7. DePaul