Mega Pros Monday Quiz: Chicago money

Put your financial knowledge to the test with this quiz on Illinois funding and expenses. And see how you do in comparison to listener Thomas!

1. Legislators in Illinois are the highest paid in the Midwest and the fifth highest in the United States, and the taxpayer cost for dental insurance is $236 per legislator. What is the base salary of all legislators and senators?

A. 47,836

B. 67,836

C. 87,837

2. What is the governor’s salary?

A. $177k

B. $200k

C. $224k

3. While Former Governor Rod Blagojevich was in office, he and wife Patti famously spent $400,000 on what?

A. Clothes

B. Cars

C. Entertaining

4. On two separate occasions, on what item of clothing did Blagojevich spend $1,300?

5. How much money does the Illinois Tollway take in every day?

A. $1 million

B. $2 million

C. $4 million

6. Where is the richest city in Illinois with an average income of $209,000?

A. Glencoe

B. Winnetka

C. Oak Brook

7. The least expensive one-way Metra ticket is…

A. $2.50

B. $3.50

C. $4.00

ANSWERS: 1: B, 2: A, 3: A, 4: Ties, 5: C, 6: A, 7: C