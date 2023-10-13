David Meilahn, a suburban Chicago insurance agent, joins John Williams to talk about how he won a contest that allowed him to make the first commercial cellphone call in the U.S. on October 13th, 1983.
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
David Meilahn, a suburban Chicago insurance agent, joins John Williams to talk about how he won a contest that allowed him to make the first commercial cellphone call in the U.S. on October 13th, 1983.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.