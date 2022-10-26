Tents house the homeless on the streets of Los Angeles, California on February 24, 2022, as volunteers participate on the third night of the Greater Los Angeles…
Tents house the homeless on the streets of Los Angeles, California on February 24, 2022, as volunteers participate on the third night of the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on February 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. – he annual count in a city with one of the largest homeless communities in the country is done to obtain an accurate count of unhoused people across Los Angeles County. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Tents house the homeless on the streets of Los Angeles, California on February 24, 2022, as volunteers participate on the third night of the Greater Los Angeles…
Tents house the homeless on the streets of Los Angeles, California on February 24, 2022, as volunteers participate on the third night of the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on February 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. – he annual count in a city with one of the largest homeless communities in the country is done to obtain an accurate count of unhoused people across Los Angeles County. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)