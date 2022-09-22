John Bone, a pilot for Ukraine Air Rescue and the only American pilot to volunteer thus far, joins guest hosts Steve & Johnnie to talk about his mission flying supplies to Ukraine.
John Bone, a pilot for Ukraine Air Rescue and the only American pilot to volunteer thus far, joins guest hosts Steve & Johnnie to talk about his mission flying supplies to Ukraine.
