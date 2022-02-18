Meet Kelley Leyden, Chicago police officer and St. Patrick’s Day Queen

Chicago police officer Kelley Leyden joins John Williams to talk about being crowned St. Patrick’s Day Queen. Kelley talks about her work as a Chicago police officer, the theme for the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Queen being “Honoring Chicagoland’s Essential Workers,” why she decided to try and be the St. Patrick’s Day Queen, what we can expect at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and the raffle to win a trip for 2 to Ireland.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.