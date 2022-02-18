Meet Kelley Leyden, Chicago police officer and St. Patrick’s Day Queen

John Williams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 13: The Chicago River flows through downtown after it was dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day on March 13, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The dyeing of the river, a St. Patrick’s Day tradition in the city, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was reported to be cancelled this year but the city approved a last-minute early-morning clandestine dyeing to keep the usual spectators at bay. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago police officer Kelley Leyden joins John Williams to talk about being crowned St. Patrick’s Day Queen. Kelley talks about her work as a Chicago police officer, the theme for the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Queen being “Honoring Chicagoland’s Essential Workers,” why she decided to try and be the St. Patrick’s Day Queen, what we can expect at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and the raffle to win a trip for 2 to Ireland.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m. JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute

More NewsClick

Popular