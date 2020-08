Pedestrians walk and bike across Randolph Street, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, a few blocks east of the raised Randolph Street bridge over the Chicago river after overnight vandalism in Chicago. Chicago’s police commissioner says more than 100 people were arrested following a night of looting and unrest that left several officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)