Holly Buckendahl, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana, joins John to talk about how McDonald’s is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities for the inaugural “Round-Up for RMHC Rally” in celebration of National Nonprofit Day.

Round-Up for RMHC is a year-round initiative that is executed in the drive-thru, at the counter or on the kiosks. Rounding up to the nearest dollar may not seem like much, but when many give, those small donations add up and have the power to change a family’s life…and the communities we live in.