Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins John Williams to tell us why she believes she deserves another term to be Chicago’s mayor. Mayor Lightfoot talks about the challenge of running the city through a global pandemic, the CPS email controversy, her recent suggestion that South Side voters who don’t vote for her shouldn’t vote in the race at all, how she will persuade Chicagoans that she will work collaboratively with CPD, CTU, and the business community, and the progress that she’s made tackling violence and improving public safety.

