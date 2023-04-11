Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson joins John Williams to talk about a number of issues including Chicago being picked to host the Democratic National Convention, Walmart announcing they are closing 4 stores in Chicago, Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Eric Carter recommending the Chicago Police Board fire the officer blamed for the shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, and if he plans on keeping CTA President Dorval Carter, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, and Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady, in their jobs once he takes office.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction