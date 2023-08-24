Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson joins John Williams to discuss a variety of issues including the new proposal plan to raise the real estate transfer tax on high-end home sales, the ongoing effort to reduce crime in the city, the saga surrounding the Friday Morning Swim Club, and if he would have handled the firing Dr. Arwady any differently.
Mayor Brandon Johnson on ‘mansion tax,’ fighting crime, Arwady firing, and more
by: Pete Zimmerman
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.