Max Strus of the Miami Heat joins John Williams to talk about the run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, his rise from undrafted free agent from DePaul (via Lewis and Stagg H.S.) to his major contributions to the Heat, what it’s like playing against players he idolized as a kid, and his basketball camps taking place in town which benefit the Weish4Ever Foundation.

