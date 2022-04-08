Matt Walsh (‘Veep’) and Brad Morris (‘A.P. Bio’) join John Williams to discuss their upcoming film (out April 22nd), ‘Unplugging.’ Matt and Brad talk about the plot of the movie, how it was making the movie during COVID, the evolution and our dependence on technology, and what it was like working with Eva Longoria.
Matt Walsh and Brad Morris talk about their upcoming movie ‘Unplugging’
by: Pete Zimmerman
