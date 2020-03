Writer Doris Kearns Goodwin attends the TIME 100 Gala celebrating the “100 Most Influential People in the World” at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday April 23, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

MasterClass is an at-home activity you can add to your quarantine or work from home agenda. Its director of communications, Beth Swierk, joins the show to share what some of the most popular MasterClasses have been lately, including one about U.S. presidents by Doris Kearns Goodwin.