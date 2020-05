In this April 21, 2020, photo, masks used to protect health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic are sanitized with ultraviolet light at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. The cleaning process, modified from a University of Nebraska Medical Center protocol, uses ultraviolet light to disinfect about 60 masks at a time and takes about an hour. Vanderbilt University Medical Center had to scramble for personal protective equipment even before the coronavirus hit because the deadly March 3 tornado that tore through Tennessee took out its distribution center. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)