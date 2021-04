A bin of special black-and-gold marbles is available for use on the first day of the Allegheny County Marbles Program on Monday, March 26, 2018 in Ross Township, Pa. Winners of each day qualify for the Allegheny County Marbles Championship to be held Memorial Day weekend in downtown Pittsburgh. Winners of that tournament qualify go to the 95th National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood, N.J. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

To distract from the pandemic and the new absence of sporting events last year, John Williams invited the commentator of a sport he had newly discovered: marble racing. Its play-by-play is done by Greg Woods, who also leads Iowa’s Alzheimer’s program. Greg joins John Williams to share how far his marble racing videos have come since his last appearance on the show.