Mad Max: Fury Road: How a modern action masterpiece was made

Kyle Buchanan, pop culture reporter, The New York Times, joins John Williams to discuss his new book, “Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road.” Kyle and John talk about how the movie was made, the fighting among the cast members, why the studio wanted to shut the movie down, and how a masterpiece was created despite all the dysfunction.

