Mad Max: Fury Road: How a modern action masterpiece was made

Kyle Buchanan, pop culture reporter, The New York Times, joins John Williams to discuss his new book, “Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road.” Kyle and John talk about how the movie was made, the fighting among the cast members, why the studio wanted to shut the movie down, and how a masterpiece was created despite all the dysfunction.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.