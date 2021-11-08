Lt. Colonel Lonneal Richardson of Salvation Army rings in day one of bell-ringing!

Lt. Colonel Lonneal Richardson, Divisional Commander for Salvation Army, joins John Williams to describe the importance of Red Kettle donations, and how you can see an impact on your street. Not only can you donate at your local grocery store entrance, but you can also donate to John’s virtual Red Kettle!
