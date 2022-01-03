Lou Manfredini: The best products to melt ice and snow

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Lou Manfredini

The great Mr. Fix-ItLou Manfredini, joins John to talk about a variety of home improvement topics including how to fix a bathroom sink that is draining slowly, the best way to melt snow from your sidewalk and driveway, and what we need to know about how the supply chain is impacting the availability of snow throwers as we head into the winter snowy season.

