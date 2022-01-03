Lou Manfredini: The best products to melt ice and snow

The great Mr. Fix-It, Lou Manfredini, joins John to talk about a variety of home improvement topics including how to fix a bathroom sink that is draining slowly, the best way to melt snow from your sidewalk and driveway, and what we need to know about how the supply chain is impacting the availability of snow throwers as we head into the winter snowy season.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter